Gloria Rendon retires from UISD

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A familiar face is leaving their position as Deputy Superintendent for Safety and Student Services at United Independent School District (UISD). Gloria Rendon has announced her retirement from the school district.

Rendon will now become the Executive Director of Communities in Schools of Laredo in January 2023. In her new position, she will continue to serve students and provide services to assist them in achieving success. ”I have no regrets, I will not look back and say ‘would’ve, could’ve, should’ve.’ I just wish the district continued success and our students... to continue to be successful in their academic achievements and in everything that they do,” said Rendon.

Rendon’s last day with UISD will be December 20, 2022.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.