Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Gloria Rendon retires from UISD

Gloria Rendon
Gloria Rendon(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A familiar face is leaving their position as Deputy Superintendent for Safety and Student Services at United Independent School District (UISD). Gloria Rendon has announced her retirement from the school district.

Rendon will now become the Executive Director of Communities in Schools of Laredo in January 2023. In her new position, she will continue to serve students and provide services to assist them in achieving success. ”I have no regrets, I will not look back and say ‘would’ve, could’ve, should’ve.’ I just wish the district continued success and our students... to continue to be successful in their academic achievements and in everything that they do,” said Rendon.

Rendon’s last day with UISD will be December 20, 2022.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
A vehicle accident is reported at a north Laredo mobile store.
Car crashes into north Laredo mobile store
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available for south Laredo residents

Latest News

File photo: Voting
Webb County Elections Office prepares for early voting
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary case
KGNS to hold 5K Run and Walk
KGNS invites community to 5K Run and Walk
KGNS invites community to 5K Run and Walk
KGNS invites community to 5K Run and Walk