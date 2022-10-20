KGNS invites community to 5K Run and Walk

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Your good neighbor station is encouraging you to lace up your running shoes for a worthy cause.

Next Saturday, Oct. 29, KGNS is partnering with United Way to hold a 5K Star Run and Walk.

The event will be taking place at the grounds of TAMIU.

There is a $25 fee to register for the event, but the proceeds will go to United Way of Laredo.

For more information on registration click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.