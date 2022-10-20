Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

KGNS invites community to 5K Run and Walk

KGNS invites community to 5K Run and Walk
KGNS invites community to 5K Run and Walk(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Your good neighbor station is encouraging you to lace up your running shoes for a worthy cause.

Next Saturday, Oct. 29, KGNS is partnering with United Way to hold a 5K Star Run and Walk.

The event will be taking place at the grounds of TAMIU.

There is a $25 fee to register for the event, but the proceeds will go to United Way of Laredo.

For more information on registration click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
A vehicle accident is reported at a north Laredo mobile store.
Car crashes into north Laredo mobile store
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available for south Laredo residents

Latest News

LMC unveils annual Angel of Hope painting
LMC unveils annual Angel of Hope painting
LMC unveils 13th Angel of Hope painting
LMC unveils 13th Angel of Hope painting
Man with outstanding warrants out of Rio Bravo arrested
Man with outstanding warrants out of Rio Bravo arrested
Jose Torres, 28
Man with outstanding warrants out of Rio Bravo arrested