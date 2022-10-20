Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary case
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man believed to be tied to a burglary.
According to the Laredo Police Auto Theft Task Force, the incident happened on Oct. 7 at the 3600 block of Santa Ursula Avenue.
Authorities say the person of interest was seen leaving the area in a red pick-up truck that has a chrome toolbox.
If you have any information regarding the person’s identity or whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.