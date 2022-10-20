LMC unveils annual Angel of Hope painting

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Medical Center held its annual Angel of Hope celebration where they unveiled a brand-new painting that pays tribute those battling cancer.

Each year, the hospital invites a local artist to paint their rendition of an ‘’Angel of Hope’'.

This year, Hortencia Peña was selected as this year featured artist.

According to information provided by her family who was present at the event, she is a self-taught artist and a recent cancer survivor.

Peña said her inspiration came from all the strength and encouragement she received from her family and friends.

“I really emphasized that I always felt hope since I felt my lump the first time and with every treatment, every physician every caring person, nurses, and technicians, I felt new hope”, said Peña.

After the unveiling, cancer survivors were invited to sign the painting before it was hung up at the AR Sanchez Cancer Center.

