LPD welcomes two new officers to the department

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is welcoming two new officers to the force.

On Thursday morning, the police department held a pinning ceremony to mark the special occasion.

Officials with the department said there are over 520 officers with the department.

Mario Vasquez and Rolando Alexis Rincon used to serve with the Laredo I.S.D. Police Department and were able to get through their training faster due to their previous experience.

Both officers said they were excited about their new endeavor.

“I mean, being a police officer at the school district was fun, and it was a great job. It was a great steppingstone, and this was the ultimate goal. I’m here to help the people, and I’m here for the people”, said Vasquez.

“Right now, I’m very excited we’re going to start our new adventure here with this department and hopefully we’ll do our best of our abilities to make sure that Laredo is proud of us”, said Rolando Alexis Rincon.

Both officers will be trained on the department’s polices and officials believe they will be able to get out on the field soon.

