Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released more details on a vehicle chase that prompted a school lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to pull over a black 2012 Ford Fiesta but instead of stopping, the driver led police on a chase that ended at the corner of Boulanger and New York Avenue near Santo Nino Elementary School.

Four people then got out of the vehicle and ran on foot; one of which was allegedly holding an AR-15 rifle.

Officers chased after the man as he jumped fences through a neighborhood.

At some point, he dropped the gun which was picked up by officers and eventually they were able to catch and arrest him.

He was identified as Erick Leonel Castro, 24. He was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm.

ATF was brought in to follow up on the gun that was seized.

Now, the other people in the vehicle have not been found and the case remains under investigation.

Authorities said no one attempted to enter Santo Nino Elementary School during the incident.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.