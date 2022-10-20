Man with outstanding warrants out of Rio Bravo arrested

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man with a slew of outstanding warrants is arrested by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested Jose Torres, 28 for warrants out of Rio Bravo which included criminal mischief, burglary, theft of firearms, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Torres was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar continues to remind the community to report suspicious activity by calling (956) 415-BUST (2878).

You may be eligible for a cash reward.

