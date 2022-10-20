Much Warmer Weather Next Several Afternoons

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Much warmer weather has moved out of the western U.S. into the Great Plains with 80f warmth as far north as North Dakota. The warmer air will raise temperatures all across Texas, and we will warm into the high 80′s Friday, and 90F warmth returns this weekend. A shallow layer of gulf humidity will return beginning Friday night. Moist air does not allow the daytime heat to escape to space as easily as dry air, and the more humid air will mean nights beginning with Friday night will not be as cool.

