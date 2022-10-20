Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Much Warmer Weather Next Several Afternoons

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Much warmer weather has moved out of the western U.S. into the Great Plains with 80f warmth as far north as North Dakota. The warmer air will raise temperatures all across Texas, and we will warm into the high 80′s Friday, and 90F warmth returns this weekend. A shallow layer of gulf humidity will return beginning Friday night. Moist air does not allow the daytime heat to escape to space as easily as dry air, and the more humid air will mean nights beginning with Friday night will not be as cool.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
A vehicle accident is reported at a north Laredo mobile store.
Car crashes into north Laredo mobile store
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available for south Laredo residents

Latest News

Pleasant and warm.
Sunny day
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Cool Tonight, Warming Trend Begins Thursday
Sunny and slightly warm
Pleasant day
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Clearing Skies, Chilly Dawns