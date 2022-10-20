Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Santa Rita Community Center celebrates grand opening

Santa Rita community center celebrates grand opening
Santa Rita community center celebrates grand opening(KGNS)
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Help is arriving to a community in need. The Santa Rita Community Center had its official grand opening and is ready to welcome the neighborhood.

This is a new opportunity for community members to take advantage of services like computers, free wifi, and even health screenings among other services.

The Juntos Program says this is a project they have been working hard for and bringing their traveling health team to Santa Rita benefits many. Cynthia Jimenez, the program coordinator at the Laredo Health Department said, “I think this ceremony that has been going on today, it’s definitely going to let the community know that the center is here and our Juntos team is excited to be here. To have this center be part of Juntos is a great need in this community.”

The Santa Rita Community Center continues its celebration and they want to invite you to its grand opening tonight. Below are the details to the event.

