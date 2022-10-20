Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Thursday morning in the mid 50s chill morning a light sweater or jacket because it will warm up.

Today will be a warm day with plenty of sun a high of 83.

Overnight temperatures will drop, a low of 57 with mostly clear skies.

Not much of a change for tomorrow pleasant and sunny with highs increasing into the upper 80s.

This weekend into early next week humid conditions with highs increasing into the low 90s due to the increase of moisture.

Also rain chance become possible Monday and a frontal system is expected to approach south Texas just shifting winds and bringing dry conditions.

Have a great day.

