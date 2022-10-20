UISD discusses school security with parents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of the local school districts says they are “united for school safety.” That was the subject of discussion for UISD’S meeting with parents on Thursday, October 20.

Officials say they are aware that safety is a hot topic, not only in the community but across the country as well. That’s why they dedicated the meeting to address what they’re doing as a district to make sure students and faculty are safe while at school.

Rebecca C. Morales, the Federal and State Programs Executive Director at UISD, talked about what sort of measures are being taken. ”We’ve had audits from the people that have been sent from the State of Texas to come in and conduct audits, and we have our own team of employees here in the district that has been conducting audits as well,” said Morales.

The school district is also training students on what to do in case of an emergency situation.

