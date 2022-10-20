Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

UISD discusses school security with parents

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of the local school districts says they are “united for school safety.” That was the subject of discussion for UISD’S meeting with parents on Thursday, October 20.

Officials say they are aware that safety is a hot topic, not only in the community but across the country as well. That’s why they dedicated the meeting to address what they’re doing as a district to make sure students and faculty are safe while at school.

Rebecca C. Morales, the Federal and State Programs Executive Director at UISD, talked about what sort of measures are being taken. ”We’ve had audits from the people that have been sent from the State of Texas to come in and conduct audits, and we have our own team of employees here in the district that has been conducting audits as well,” said Morales.

The school district is also training students on what to do in case of an emergency situation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
A vehicle accident is reported at a north Laredo mobile store.
Car crashes into north Laredo mobile store
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available for south Laredo residents

Latest News

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Much Warmer Weather Next Several Afternoons
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forcast
Congressman Cuellar to help Guatemala’s migrant crisis
Congressman Cuellar to help Guatemala’s migrant crisis
Congressman Cuellar to help Guatemala’s migrant crisis