Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County Elections Office prepares for early voting

File photo: Voting
File photo: Voting(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Elections Office is gearing up for a busy election season.

With early voting taking place next week, the elections office is reminding potential voters to exercise their right to vote.

Elections administrator Jose Luis Castillo is anticipating a big turnout with 143,000 registered voters.

Castillo reminds residents that this year, voters can vote at any polling site.

“There’s no excuse for a person not to vote. We are implementing county-wide polling places so on Election Day, November 8 we will have 52 polling locations open across the county and one is able to vote at any precinct locations”, said Castillo. “In other words, on Election Day it’s like early voting, you could vote at any location so now there’s no excuse that I didn’t make it to my precinct, I didn’t make it to my home on time, I got to work a little late. If I get out of work at 5, 6 o clock I can stop at the nearest precinct and I’m sure there’s one close to anybody’s employment within a mile or two.”

Early voting starts on Monday, October 24th and Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8th.

For your elections guide, you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
A vehicle accident is reported at a north Laredo mobile store.
Car crashes into north Laredo mobile store
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available for south Laredo residents

Latest News

Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary case
KGNS to hold 5K Run and Walk
KGNS invites community to 5K Run and Walk
KGNS invites community to 5K Run and Walk
KGNS invites community to 5K Run and Walk
LMC unveils annual Angel of Hope painting
LMC unveils annual Angel of Hope painting