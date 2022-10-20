Webb County Elections Office prepares for early voting

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Elections Office is gearing up for a busy election season.

With early voting taking place next week, the elections office is reminding potential voters to exercise their right to vote.

Elections administrator Jose Luis Castillo is anticipating a big turnout with 143,000 registered voters.

Castillo reminds residents that this year, voters can vote at any polling site.

“There’s no excuse for a person not to vote. We are implementing county-wide polling places so on Election Day, November 8 we will have 52 polling locations open across the county and one is able to vote at any precinct locations”, said Castillo. “In other words, on Election Day it’s like early voting, you could vote at any location so now there’s no excuse that I didn’t make it to my precinct, I didn’t make it to my home on time, I got to work a little late. If I get out of work at 5, 6 o clock I can stop at the nearest precinct and I’m sure there’s one close to anybody’s employment within a mile or two.”

Early voting starts on Monday, October 24th and Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8th.

