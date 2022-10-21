Shop Local
Agents arrest man accused of committing human smuggling attempts

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man believed to be a smuggling organization facilitator is arrested by Border Patrol.

On October 13, agents arrested Adrian Luna-Leos, 23 of Mexico who was arrested at his San Antonio home.

According to Border Patrol, Luna-Leos is responsible for various failed human smuggling attempts in Laredo and surrounding areas.

Investigators say they found his fingerprints on the vehicle he used to carry out the smuggling attempts along with money transactions that were in his name.

Border Patrol, DPS and CBP gathered outside his San Antonio home and arrested him.

Luna-Leos is facing various criminal and immigration charges.

