Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Border Patrol agents foil drug smuggling attempt

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Border Patrol foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt at a park entrance in west Laredo.

The incident happened on Wednesday when agents noticed a black SUV loading what appeared to bundle of suspected drugs.

Moments later, the agents observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle traveling south on I-35.

The vehicle exited the highway where the driver abandoned the vehicle near the intersection of Blair Street and Flores Avenue.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found four bundles inside the vehicle that tested positive for marijuana.

The drugs weighed 243 pounds with an estimated street value of $194,000.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole
File photo: AstroWorld 2021
Astroworld victim’s family settles lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation

Latest News

File photo: Juan David Ortiz
Jury selection underway for accused serial killer
Agents arrest man accused of committing human smuggling attempts
Adrian Luna-Leos, 23
Agents arrest man accused of committing human smuggling attempts
Border Patrol foils drug smuggling attempt
Border Patrol foils drug smuggling attempt