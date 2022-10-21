Border Patrol agents foil drug smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Border Patrol foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt at a park entrance in west Laredo.

The incident happened on Wednesday when agents noticed a black SUV loading what appeared to bundle of suspected drugs.

Moments later, the agents observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle traveling south on I-35.

The vehicle exited the highway where the driver abandoned the vehicle near the intersection of Blair Street and Flores Avenue.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found four bundles inside the vehicle that tested positive for marijuana.

The drugs weighed 243 pounds with an estimated street value of $194,000.

