City of Laredo signs MOU with TAMIU to provide students with opportunities

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a historical moment for both TAMIU and the City of Laredo as both signed a memorandum of understanding that will provide opportunities for local students.

The MOU will allow TAMIU students to intern and work for different city departments based on the career field that they would like to go into.

Depending on the type of opportunity available, students will be able to apply for a possible paid internship.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said this program will provide opportunities to not only students but future city employees as well.

“There’s a lot of learning opportunities for students and even for our own employees as well so whatever we can engage with in terms of education serving the community helping students out maybe in their careers or formulating some sort of plan for again their career again. The City of Laredo is willing to do that, and this is what we are trying to formalize now”, said Saenz.

TAMIU representatives say the moment the students graduate with their degree they will have the practical experience that is required in today’s competitive market.

