COVID-19 subvariants could cause reinfections to spike

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several covid variants continue to be tracked across the country as the virus mutates.

Currently, an omicron subvariant is once again demonstrating immune-dodging abilities, posing a threat.

Reports suggest the subvariants BA-4.6 could drive reinfections.

The Laredo Health Department’s Director, Dr. Richard Chamberlain is advising residents to get the updated covid booster shot for the best protection.

He adds even though Laredo is reporting a low level of covid cases, vaccination is key to maintaining that.

“We are experiencing a low in covid cases in our community”, said Dr. Chamberlain. “As mentioned, during the winter months it is going to be very important that persons protect themselves to by making sure they have obtained their vaccine for influenza and covid 19 because you can get infected by both at the same time. But your best protection. Your best protection against getting infected is vaccination.”

Covid and flu vaccines are available at the Laredo Health Department.

For more information you can call 956-795-4900.

