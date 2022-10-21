Fall Fest returns to Laredo College South Campus!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After two years, Laredo College is bringing back its Fall Fest for the whole Laredo community to enjoy!

The Laredo College South Campus will be having games, activities, and wrestling matches for the family to enjoy.

With Halloween almost a week away, they will be hosting three costume contests for the kids and young adults.

There will also be some booths available to provide potential new and returning students with info on new college courses and certifications that are available.

The event is going on at the Laredo College South Campus from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is going to close out with a performance by Juan Segovia Calle Ocho.

It’s free and open to people of all ages.

