Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Jury selection underway for accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection has begun for the trial of Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of a series of murders in Laredo.

The trial will be going on in Bexar County since the defense team asked for a change of venue.

On Wednesday, Ortiz was transferred to the Bexar County Jail as he awaits the start of the court proceedings.

Ortiz is charged with the capital murder of multiple persons including; Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu and Jannelle Ortiz.

In 2018, all four people were found dead with gunshot wounds within weeks of each other off I-35, north of Laredo.

The district attorney for Webb and Zapata County, Isidro Alaniz said he is seeking life without parole.

The trial is set to begin Nov. 28 and is anticipated to last two weeks.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole
File photo: AstroWorld 2021
Astroworld victim’s family settles lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation

Latest News

Laredo College South Campus
Fall Fest returns to Laredo College South Campus!
Jury selection underway for accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz
Agents arrest man accused of committing human smuggling attempts
Agents foil drug smuggling attempt
Border Patrol agents foil drug smuggling attempt