Jury selection underway for accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection has begun for the trial of Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of a series of murders in Laredo.

The trial will be going on in Bexar County since the defense team asked for a change of venue.

On Wednesday, Ortiz was transferred to the Bexar County Jail as he awaits the start of the court proceedings.

Ortiz is charged with the capital murder of multiple persons including; Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu and Jannelle Ortiz.

In 2018, all four people were found dead with gunshot wounds within weeks of each other off I-35, north of Laredo.

The district attorney for Webb and Zapata County, Isidro Alaniz said he is seeking life without parole.

The trial is set to begin Nov. 28 and is anticipated to last two weeks.

