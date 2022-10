LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KHOY has been hosting a radio-thon over the past few days to stay on the air.

The station depends on donations from the community to maintain its operations.

They have been at it since Monday and the radio-thon will continue on Frida.

People who want to make a donation can do so online at KHOY.ORG.

