Laredoans invited to Walk to End Alzheimer’s

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An annual walk to end a deadly disease is right around the corner.

KGNS News and Telemundo Laredo are part of the effort to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The walk to end Alzheimer’s is held in more than 500 communities across the country every year and Laredo is one of them.

People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate.

This year’s event is on Nov. 5.

