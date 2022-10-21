Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredoans invited to Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An annual walk to end a deadly disease is right around the corner.

KGNS News and Telemundo Laredo are part of the effort to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The walk to end Alzheimer’s is held in more than 500 communities across the country every year and Laredo is one of them.

People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate.

This year’s event is on Nov. 5.

If you would like to take part in the event click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole
File photo: AstroWorld 2021
Astroworld victim’s family settles lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation

Latest News

File photo: Juan David Ortiz
Jury selection underway for accused serial killer
Agents arrest man accused of committing human smuggling attempts
Agents foil drug smuggling attempt
Border Patrol agents foil drug smuggling attempt
Adrian Luna-Leos, 23
Agents arrest man accused of committing human smuggling attempts
Border Patrol foils drug smuggling attempt
Border Patrol foils drug smuggling attempt