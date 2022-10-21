Laredoans take advantage of free health fair

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The winter season is right around the corner and health authorities are preparing for what’s to come.

On Friday morning, the City of Laredo Health Department held a health fair in the parking of Doctors Hospital that serviced mostly residents of north Laredo.

Health officials are all about prevention, so they decided to get a group of experts together to provide a free health clinic to Laredo residents.

From shots to food, to routine check-ups and even blood tests.

Community members of all ages made sure to make the best of this opportunity.

Laredo resident George Gloria said he arrived bright and early to take advantage of the services.

“I’m leaving very happy; in fact, I’m going to go home and eat”, said Gloria. “I’m very hungry but I’m glad I didn’t eat because they gave me my covid shot, the last one, and then also took my blood, they’re going to send me that through the mail to see how I came out. I didn’t have any breakfast or anything whatsoever, so I’m glad that I took care of business the way I wanted to.

Gloria said it’s important for him and people his age to take care of their health and change their diets accordingly.

