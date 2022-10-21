Shop Local
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a leaf blower.(KXLN)
By WRDW staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a home in Georgia.

The accident happened Wednesday in Martinez.

Authorities said 22-year-old Keontae Alston, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back when he fell into the pool and drowned.

According to officials, bystanders pulled him from the pool, but rescue crews could not save him.

First responders pronounced Alston dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

