Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

LISD holds parade in celebration of America’s Safe Schools Week

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - School safety continues to be a top priority after recent mass shootings in the nation so as America’s Safe Schools Week winds down, a parade reminded the community about the importance of keeping our campuses safe and free of violence.

Police vehicles from the LISD Police Department as well as other law enforcement agencies traveled through the LISD campuses on Friday morning for the celebration.

America’s Safe Schools Week reminds students, parents, employees, and the school community that law enforcement is there to protect them in the event of an emergency.

“I want the community to know that the different agencies do work together to bring safety to our children and we thought: why not make a parade and show that we are united? Right now, we have four agencies here. So we’re working together. We want the students to know that they are safe in school and that we all work together as one team”, said LISD Police Chief Doreen Hale.

The National School Safety Center established safe school week in 1984.

School safety includes keeping campuses free of crime and violence, improving discipline, and increasing student attendance.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole
File photo: AstroWorld 2021
Astroworld victim’s family settles lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation

Latest News

Fall Fest returns to Laredo College South Campus!
Laredoans take advantage of free health fair
Laredoans take advantage of free health fair
Laredoans take advantage of health fair
Laredoans take advantage of free health fair
LISD Safe Schools Parade
LISD holds parade for America's Safe School's Week