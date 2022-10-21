LISD holds parade in celebration of America’s Safe Schools Week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - School safety continues to be a top priority after recent mass shootings in the nation so as America’s Safe Schools Week winds down, a parade reminded the community about the importance of keeping our campuses safe and free of violence.

Police vehicles from the LISD Police Department as well as other law enforcement agencies traveled through the LISD campuses on Friday morning for the celebration.

America’s Safe Schools Week reminds students, parents, employees, and the school community that law enforcement is there to protect them in the event of an emergency.

“I want the community to know that the different agencies do work together to bring safety to our children and we thought: why not make a parade and show that we are united? Right now, we have four agencies here. So we’re working together. We want the students to know that they are safe in school and that we all work together as one team”, said LISD Police Chief Doreen Hale.

The National School Safety Center established safe school week in 1984.

School safety includes keeping campuses free of crime and violence, improving discipline, and increasing student attendance.

