Make a difference by planting a tree at a Laredo Park

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo along with Keep Laredo Beautiful is asking the community to wake up bright and early to help make a difference in our community.

To coincide with Making a Difference Day, the parks department is asking for the community’s help in planting over 170 trees at a popular Laredo Park.

A few years ago, the city held a similar event where they planted several trees along North Central Park, but some have dried up due to the hot summer heat.

Park officials said they will have supplies available for volunteers that register.

“We have a close of 300 hundred volunteers, which last time we had 125 so that’s good, but it is important to highlight the importance of our youth to take care of the parks, have some personal value or sentiment to these parks”, said City of Laredo Parks Director JJ Gomez.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10202 International Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Registration is at 7:30 a.m.

For more information you can call 956-794-1655 or click here.

