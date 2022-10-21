Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Mobile sites will not be available for early voting in Webb County

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Early voting is about to begin on Monday and while counties across the lone star state prepare, a recent change in the Texas Election code will make things a little different for many Webb County residents.

Due to a recent change in the Texas election code, temporary mobile voting sites will not be available.

On Friday, the Webb County Judge and commissioners held a special meeting to decide on temporary sites to make up for this change.

Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez said so far, only three sites have been approved.

The LISD Transportation Department located on Springfield Avenue, the Fernando Salinas Community Center on Reynolds Street and the Justice of the Peace Precinct Building number four on San Dario.

As of now, these temporary sites usually move to certain key locations so registered voters can go and cast their vote.

If you want to see the complete list for the early voting sites you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole
File photo: AstroWorld 2021
Astroworld victim’s family settles lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation

Latest News

COVID-19 subvariants could cause reinfections to spike
COVID-19 subvariants could cause reinfections to spike
Laredo signs MOU with TAMIU to provide students with opportunities
Laredo signs MOU with TAMIU to provide students with opportunities
The CDC said the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is responsible for about 80% of new COVID-19...
COVID-19 subvariants could cause reinfections to spike
Mobile sites will not be available for early voting in Webb County
Mobile sites will not be available for early voting in Webb County