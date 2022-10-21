Mobile sites will not be available for early voting in Webb County

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Early voting is about to begin on Monday and while counties across the lone star state prepare, a recent change in the Texas Election code will make things a little different for many Webb County residents.

Due to a recent change in the Texas election code, temporary mobile voting sites will not be available.

On Friday, the Webb County Judge and commissioners held a special meeting to decide on temporary sites to make up for this change.

Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez said so far, only three sites have been approved.

The LISD Transportation Department located on Springfield Avenue, the Fernando Salinas Community Center on Reynolds Street and the Justice of the Peace Precinct Building number four on San Dario.

As of now, these temporary sites usually move to certain key locations so registered voters can go and cast their vote.

