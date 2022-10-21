More money add to help install air quality monitors

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A new partner is joining the fight against toxicity in our city.

A local organization is looking to put air quality monitors near a local sterilization plant and help seek answers for those who live around it.

So far, United ISD and Webb County have committed to contribute money to the cost of monitoring the air quality near the area of Midwest Sterilization Corporation and Muller Elementary.

The push comes after reports of possible concerning levels of ethylene oxide emission in the Laredo air.

The Rio Grande International Study center and members of the Clean Air Coalition said as of now they are moving forward with a plan to get four-weeks of air monitoring.

UISD and Webb County have committed to $35,000 each.

LISD has been asked to join but has not committed yet.

The City of Laredo has promised to put in the remaining cost after all entities contribute money.

Many living around the area are questioning whether a few weeks of monitoring will be enough to gather data to actually know if the damage is being caused.

These concerns are coming to light after a similar case in Willowbrook, Illinois.

The Environmental Protection Agency or EPA ordered four and a half months of air monitoring near a sterilization plant, which cost roughly $400,000.

Many living near the area want the same length of monitoring time.

A four-month program would cost over $500,000.

Whether or not it turns out, we spoke to RGISC officials who say four weeks are ok for the time being.

People who live near the area are hoping to get started as soon as possible.

Although the EPA has not yet fully committed, some members of RGISC and the local air coalition met with the agency’s representatives last week.

