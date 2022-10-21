Pop. Off the Clock Episode 3

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this third episode of “Pop. Off the Clock,” Brenda and Yocelin recap this week’s top moments in pop culture including: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posing for a picture together (7:00-15:24) , nanny drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis ( 15:24-23:05), and your hosts share their predictions for Taylor Swift’s album ‘Midnights.’ (23:05-42:43)

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.