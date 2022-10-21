Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Rangers hire 3-time World Series champion Bochy as manager

Bruce Bochy
Bruce Bochy(Courtesy Photo)
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager.

The three-time World Series champion comes out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons. Texas made the surprise announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its season ended.

The 67-year-old Bochy hasn’t managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants.

He won his first title with a five-game triumph over Texas in 2010.

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006.

Most Read

I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole
File photo: AstroWorld 2021
Astroworld victim’s family settles lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation

Latest News

Houston Astros
Bregman HR as Valdez, Astros edge Yankees 3-2, lead ALCS 2-0
Houston Astros
Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS
Houston Astros
Astros rookie Lee has 3 hits, 3 RBIs in 6-1 win over A’s
Air Force One lands in Boise
Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes