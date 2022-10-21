Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

UISD and LC to expand learning services

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo College and United ISD are teaming up to expand more opportunities for local students.

On Thursday, both learning institutions announced the expansion of the Early College Program.

This program helps students graduate with an associate’s degree while also getting a high school diploma.

Currently UISD offers this program at Lyndon B. Johnson and United South High School and now students from United and Alexander will be able to take part in this grand opportunity.

Laredo College President Dr. Maria Ramirez said this program will provide a better economic experience to a handful of students.

“Students who are selected to the program, and it will be through a lottery system like all of their magnet programs and all of their early college high school are, they are going to be able to actually complete the first two years of college and obtain an associate’s degree of arts so that those core courses that they take will transfer to any institution”, said Dr. Ramirez.

The program is set to start in fall of 2023.

