Warming trend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it is a chilly Friday morning in the upper 50s jacket or light sweater because it going to get warm.

Sunny and dry expected to reach a high of 87 around 4pm.

Tonight mostly clear with a low of 66.

This weekend summer like feel returns humid conditions and highs in the low 90s.

Early next week rain chances and a cool front that will only drop highs in the 80s and bring back dry conditions.

Have a great weekend.

