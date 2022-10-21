Warming trend
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it is a chilly Friday morning in the upper 50s jacket or light sweater because it going to get warm.
Sunny and dry expected to reach a high of 87 around 4pm.
Tonight mostly clear with a low of 66.
This weekend summer like feel returns humid conditions and highs in the low 90s.
Early next week rain chances and a cool front that will only drop highs in the 80s and bring back dry conditions.
Have a great weekend.
