Eighth Grader of the Month
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it is a chilly Friday morning in the upper 50s jacket or light sweater because it going to get warm.

Sunny and dry expected to reach a high of 87 around 4pm.

Tonight mostly clear with a low of 66.

This weekend summer like feel returns humid conditions and highs in the low 90s.

Early next week rain chances and a cool front that will only drop highs in the 80s and bring back dry conditions.

Have a great weekend.

I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole
Astroworld victim’s family settles lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation

Much Warmer Weather Next Several Afternoons
Sunny day
Cool Tonight, Warming Trend Begins Thursday
Pleasant day