West fest to take place next Saturday!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Halloween may be nearly a couple of weeks away, but the Laredo community is invited to one of many early celebrations.

West Fest will take place next Saturday, October 29th at the Canizales Park near 2200 Lafayette Street.

There will be plenty of live music, local wrestling, games and more.

There will even be a Halloween costume contest and a Tejnao Queen contest.

The fun gets underway from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. next Saturday.

