Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Online marketplace stops sales of Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes

Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on Jeffrey Dahmer. (Source: EBAY, WTMJ, POOL, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Online marketplace eBay says it is removing Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes from its online listings.

Netflix hit series titled “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has sparked intense interest in the cannibal and serial killer.

The shopping site says its policy does not allow “listings that promote or glorify violence or violent acts.” That includes individuals who are notorious for committing violence.

The popular Netflix series has been criticized for being insensitive to Dahmer’s victims.

Currently, other online retailers appear to be still selling outfits labeled as Jeffrey Dahmer costume kits.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
Adrian Luna-Leos, 23
Agents arrest man accused of committing human smuggling attempts
Vehicle catches fire on Laredo highway Saturday morning
Vehicle catches fire on Laredo highway Saturday morning
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club

Latest News

Red Bull chief Dietrich Mateschitz speaks on June 13, 2022, in Salzburg, Austria. The Austrian...
F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on...
Report: eBay removing Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting
Volunteers make a difference in Laredo, one tree at a time