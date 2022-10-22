Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Vehicle catches fire on Laredo highway Saturday morning

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car bursts into flames on a Laredo highway early Saturday morning.

According to the Laredo Fire Department crews were called out to the northbound lane of I-35 near the Saunders overpass at around 7:50 a.m.

Upon arrival crews found a 2010 Buick engulfed in flames.

According to the driver, the vehicle caught fire while driving and stalled int the middle of the express way.

Two lanes of the expressway were closed while crews put the fires out and cleared the wreckage.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
Adrian Luna-Leos, 23
Agents arrest man accused of committing human smuggling attempts
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
Gloria Rendon
Gloria Rendon retires from UISD

Latest News

.
ZPATA LA FERIA
.
NIXON CIGARROA
Mobile sites will not be available for early voting in Webb County
Mobile sites will not be available for early voting in Webb County
.
ALEXANDER VS. UNITED SOUTH