Volunteers make a difference in Laredo, one tree at a time

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In celebration of National Make a Difference Day, hundreds of do-gooders got up bright and early Saturday morning to beautify a north Laredo Park.

The City of Laredo Parks Department along with Keep Laredo Beautiful and even TAMIU gathered at North Central Park to plant trees all around the area.

TAMIU student Fathima Barrera said it’s great to see so many people get involved to make a change for the better in our community.

“I feel like it’s important to participate in these events because it’s important to spread awareness about these situations on how we can make a change together. It might take up like five hours of our day and even if so, we’ll make a very great change in our environment.”, said Barrera.

Roughly 170 trees were planted by students and volunteer groups.

If you did not get a chance to make it out there, no worries, park officials said they are hoping to hold similar events at other parks in the near future.

