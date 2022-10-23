Agents arrest convicted sex offender
Published: Oct. 23, 2022
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A wanted felon and convicted sex offender is caught by Laredo Border Patrol.
The arrest happened on October 20 when agents apprehended a group of three undocumented immigrants.
One of the individuals was identified as Francisco Paz-Ramirez, 37.
Records revealed he had an active warrant out of Dallas County for fondling a child in June of 2021.
The Webb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the warrant and took Paz-Ramirez into custody.
