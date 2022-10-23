Shop Local
Agents arrest convicted sex offender

Francisco Paz-Ramirez, 37
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A wanted felon and convicted sex offender is caught by Laredo Border Patrol.

The arrest happened on October 20 when agents apprehended a group of three undocumented immigrants.

One of the individuals was identified as Francisco Paz-Ramirez, 37.

Records revealed he had an active warrant out of Dallas County for fondling a child in June of 2021.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the warrant and took Paz-Ramirez into custody.

