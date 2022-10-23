Children’s author from Nuevo Laredo promotes literacy in Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Joe A Guerra Laredo Public Library held a special book reading and signing presentation for a Mexican children’s author.

Patricia Galvan, a bilingual educator, was at the library to promote her new bilingual book, “My grandparents told me”.

Ms. Galvan dedicated several years to educating preschool children and during her years she strived to help children increase their level of reading in both languages.

Galvan channeled her knowledge and wrote various children’s books that focus on educational skills according to the required school level, so that teachers can use them as a source of information.

“If the teachers have some kind of student that is having problem with the reading levels then I a hundred percent recommend especially the book, ‘Fifo, el Perro Que va al Cerro’ because that help the student a lot to increase the reading level”, said Galvan.

Galvan has three instructional books that are published.

She said she is in the process of working on her next book which will possibly be out by March.

