Heard of walkers invade North Central Park

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Walking Dead invaded a popular Laredo park Saturday afternoon but have no fear, it was for a good cause.

The Alexander High School Band held its 5K zombie run and fun walk at North Central Park.

Participants got a chance to run a 5K while enjoying the beautiful ambiance and view of zombies.

Meanwhile, the fun run was an opportunity to play a game and feel like you’re in a real zombie apocalypse.

Alexander High School Band Director Joshua Martinez said during the fun run they have three flags, and they need to try to make it to the finish line with at least one flag to be considered a survivor.

Bands students got a chance to take part in the event by dressing up as a different themed zombie such as pirate, bananas, and baseball players.

All of the proceeds from today’s event will go to the high school band.

