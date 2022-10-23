Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A teen accused of aggravated robbery is caught by authorities. Bryan Alexander Gutierrez, 17 was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

The incident was reported on October 12th at a store at the 3400 block of North Arkansas Avenue.

Thanks to an anonymous tip from a community member, police were able to identify Gutierrez and arrest him accordingly.

He was picked up and charged on Thursday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.