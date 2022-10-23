Shop Local
Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A teen accused of aggravated robbery is caught by authorities. Bryan Alexander Gutierrez, 17 was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

The incident was reported on October 12th at a store at the 3400 block of North Arkansas Avenue.

Thanks to an anonymous tip from a community member, police were able to identify Gutierrez and arrest him accordingly.

He was picked up and charged on Thursday.

