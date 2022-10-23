Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need help locating a man believed to be tied to a theft in south Laredo.
Laredo Police say the incident was reported on October 2 at the 100 block of Los Fresnos Loop.
The man was caught on camera wearing what an apparent Longhorn’s hat a t-shirt and jeans.
If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this individual, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or 956-727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.