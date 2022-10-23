Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need help locating a man believed to be tied to a theft in south Laredo.

Laredo Police say the incident was reported on October 2 at the 100 block of Los Fresnos Loop.

The man was caught on camera wearing what an apparent Longhorn’s hat a t-shirt and jeans.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this individual, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

