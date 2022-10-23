Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft

Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need help locating a man believed to be tied to a theft in south Laredo.

Laredo Police say the incident was reported on October 2 at the 100 block of Los Fresnos Loop.

The man was caught on camera wearing what an apparent Longhorn’s hat a t-shirt and jeans.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this individual, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle catches fire on Laredo highway Saturday morning
Vehicle catches fire on Laredo highway Saturday morning
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Adrian Luna-Leos, 23
Agents arrest man accused of committing human smuggling attempts
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
Herd of zombies invade Laredo park
Herd of walkers invade North Central Park

Latest News

Children’s author from Nuevo Laredo promotes literacy in Laredo
Children’s author from Nuevo Laredo promotes literacy in Laredo
Children’s author from Nuevo Laredo promotes literacy in Laredo
Children’s author from Nuevo Laredo promotes literacy in Laredo
Monsters invade Laredo College South Campus
Monsters invade Laredo College South Campus
Monsters invade Laredo College South Campus
Monsters invade Laredo College South Campus