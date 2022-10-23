Monsters invade Laredo College South Campus

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was an all-out monster mash over at the Laredo College south campus Saturday afternoon as the college saw the return of the annual Fall Fest.

South Laredoans were treated to an evening of wrestling, food, games, and music.

Since Halloween is almost a week away, kids and young adults came dressed as their favorite monster, or comic book character.

Ezequiel De la Rosa and his daughter were just a couple folks taking part in the festivities.

“We dressed up ourselves, we dressed up our kids, she’s Bopeep from Toy Story. It feels nice to be able to come out again and kind of enjoy the community a little bit. It feels real good”, said De La Rosa.

It wasn’t just about fun and games, the college also had some booths available to provide potential students with info on new courses that are available.

