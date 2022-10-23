Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Monsters invade Laredo College South Campus

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was an all-out monster mash over at the Laredo College south campus Saturday afternoon as the college saw the return of the annual Fall Fest.

South Laredoans were treated to an evening of wrestling, food, games, and music.

Since Halloween is almost a week away, kids and young adults came dressed as their favorite monster, or comic book character.

Ezequiel De la Rosa and his daughter were just a couple folks taking part in the festivities.

“We dressed up ourselves, we dressed up our kids, she’s Bopeep from Toy Story. It feels nice to be able to come out again and kind of enjoy the community a little bit. It feels real good”, said De La Rosa.

It wasn’t just about fun and games, the college also had some booths available to provide potential students with info on new courses that are available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle catches fire on Laredo highway Saturday morning
Vehicle catches fire on Laredo highway Saturday morning
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Adrian Luna-Leos, 23
Agents arrest man accused of committing human smuggling attempts
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
Herd of zombies invade Laredo park
Herd of walkers invade North Central Park

Latest News

Monsters invade Laredo College South Campus
Monsters invade Laredo College South Campus
Francisco Paz-Ramirez, 37
Agents arrest convicted sex offender
Volunteers make a difference in Laredo, one tree at a time
Volunteers make a difference in Laredo, one tree at a time
Doctors Hospital health fair
Doctors Hospital holds health fair