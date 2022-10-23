Shop Local
US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC

FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base outside the nation's capital.
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base outside the nation’s capital.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — U.S. Army officials say a “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to a base outside the nation’s capital.

The official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia tweeted that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.

The base says in its statement that the situation was ongoing and it could not comment further.

The base provided no other details except to say some of the gates to the installation remained open.

Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

