Borderbread Franko to perform at Ghosthouse

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to enjoy some music from some local talent, a Laredo artist will be taking the stage along with several other artists in downtown Laredo.

BorderBread Franko is a local rapper who decided to grab a group of musicians and throw the show at the Ghosthouse.

The night will start out with hip hop music and a jazz band will also take the stage.

The event will take place at the GhostHouse at 811 Iturbide Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. There is a cover fee, $5 for 21 and over and $10 for those under 21.

