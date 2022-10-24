Borderbread Franko to perform at Ghosthouse

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to enjoy some music from some local talent, a Laredo artist will be taking the stage along with several other artists in downtown Laredo.

BorderBread Franko is a local rapper who decided to grab a group of musicians and throw the show at the Ghosthouse.

The night will start out with hip hop music and a jazz band will also take the stage.

The event will take place at the GhostHouse at 811 Iturbide Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. There is a cover fee, $5 for 21 and over and $10 for those under 21.

