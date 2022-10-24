Borderbread Franko to perform at Ghosthouse
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to enjoy some music from some local talent, a Laredo artist will be taking the stage along with several other artists in downtown Laredo.
BorderBread Franko is a local rapper who decided to grab a group of musicians and throw the show at the Ghosthouse.
The night will start out with hip hop music and a jazz band will also take the stage.
The event will take place at the GhostHouse at 811 Iturbide Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. There is a cover fee, $5 for 21 and over and $10 for those under 21.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.