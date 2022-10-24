Early voting officially underway in Webb County

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Early voting for the busy November elections is officially underway.

Some of the races on the ballot include U.S. Representative for District 28, Texas Governor, Mayor of Laredo and four council seats just to name a few.

Jose Castillo with the Webb County Elections Office said it’s important for people to vote, because federal officials pay attention to which counties are voting.

He goes on to say that they have accommodations for people of all ages, so that everyone exercises their right to vote.

“If someone is disabled, they can call us ahead of time, and we can call the location or they can just show up to the location and advise their workers that we will assist them with curbside voting”, said Castillo. “And it’s still not too late we’re getting closer but we’re still not too late, if you are disabled or over 65 or if you are going to be out of town on the day of voting or election you can request a mail in ballot just move quickly and request it.”

According to the Webb County Elections Office, there are roughly 143,000 registered voters.

Early voting starts Monday, October 24 and ends Friday November 4.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8.

