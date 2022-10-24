Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Early voting officially underway in Webb County

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Early voting for the busy November elections is officially underway.

Some of the races on the ballot include U.S. Representative for District 28, Texas Governor, Mayor of Laredo and four council seats just to name a few.

Jose Castillo with the Webb County Elections Office said it’s important for people to vote, because federal officials pay attention to which counties are voting.

He goes on to say that they have accommodations for people of all ages, so that everyone exercises their right to vote.

“If someone is disabled, they can call us ahead of time, and we can call the location or they can just show up to the location and advise their workers that we will assist them with curbside voting”, said Castillo. “And it’s still not too late we’re getting closer but we’re still not too late, if you are disabled or over 65 or if you are going to be out of town on the day of voting or election you can request a mail in ballot just move quickly and request it.”

According to the Webb County Elections Office, there are roughly 143,000 registered voters.

Early voting starts Monday, October 24 and ends Friday November 4.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8.

For more information on elections, you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Torres Paranormal group investigates city park
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park
Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery
Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery
Herd of zombies invade Laredo park
Herd of walkers invade North Central Park
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft

Latest News

Early voting officially underway in Webb County
Early voting officially underway in Webb County
Webb County Commissioners donate funds to Alzheimer’s organization
Webb County Commissioners donate funds to Alzheimer’s organization
Webb County donates funds to Alzheimer's Disease
Webb County Commissioners donate funds to Alzheimer’s organization
Early voting officially underway in Webb County
Early voting officially underway in Webb County