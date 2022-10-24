Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storms

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - We started our Monday with some light drizzle during the early morning hours and we could possibly see the return of some rain and even thunderstorms.

Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to move across the state through early Tuesday morning.

Severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout much of Texas.

According to Richard ‘Heatwave’ Berler, a cold front is moving east across Texas and will encounter a deepening layer of gulf moisture. Showers and thunderstorms will be most widespread where the moisture is deepest near the coast to our east and over central and eastern Texas.

When it comes to our viewing area, Laredo could see scattered brief showers or thunderstorms around 11 p.m. or midnight.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Torres Paranormal group investigates city park
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park
Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery
Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery
18-year-old Angel Montemayor III
Man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Herd of zombies invade Laredo park
Herd of walkers invade North Central Park

Latest News

Alex Magaña, 19
Man accused of breaking into home while resident and child were sleeping
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Rocky Mountain Air brings Sunshine, Dry Air Tuesday
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Laredo Fire Department and LC sign MOU for new fire science program
Laredo Fire Department and LC sign MOU for new fire science program