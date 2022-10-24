Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storms

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - We started our Monday with some light drizzle during the early morning hours and we could possibly see the return of some rain and even thunderstorms.

Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to move across the state through early Tuesday morning.

Severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout much of Texas.

According to Richard ‘Heatwave’ Berler, a cold front is moving east across Texas and will encounter a deepening layer of gulf moisture. Showers and thunderstorms will be most widespread where the moisture is deepest near the coast to our east and over central and eastern Texas.

When it comes to our viewing area, Laredo could see scattered brief showers or thunderstorms around 11 p.m. or midnight.

