Hot Monday, Slight Shower Chance Monday Night

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight as the remains of the upper level circulation of what had been Hurricane Roslyn moves across central Mexico into our area late tonight. Any showers would be scattered, and light, most places will remain dry. Skies will clear, and we will be in hot air ahead of an approaching cold front from the Rockies during Monday afternoon. Scattered showers may briefly move through our area with the front Monday night, followed by drier air with warm fall-like afternoons. Another front brings a chance of scattered showers Thursday night/Friday morning.

For more headlines. click here.

