Increase in RSV cases seen across the country

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The number of RSV cases is rising across the country.

Several children’s hospitals say they are overwhelmed at a time when it’s unusual to see a surge of Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV patients.

Experts say it is not a time to panic but for parents to be aware and go seek help for their child if needed.

KGNS reached out to the Laredo Health Department to see if there is an RSV situation here locally.

Dr. Richard Chamberlain, the health department director said that it’s not a reportable condition in Texas, so there is no data.

He goes on to say that if a healthcare organization does report RSV, it is done voluntarily and that as of this moment, they have not been made aware of a significant rise of RSV cases or outbreak situation.

