Laredo Fire Department and LC sign MOU for new fire science program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College and the Laredo Fire Department announced a partnership that will provide new opportunities to those interested in a career in the firefighting industry.

On Monday morning, both LC and the fire department held a press conference where they signed a memorandum of understanding.

This program will prepare students for the job and duties of a firefighter with classroom and hands-on experience as well as physical training.

The program is expected to officially launch in the spring.

This collaboration will also allow participants to explore the career field and possibly obtain a state certification before applying for a fire position.

