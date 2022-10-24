Shop Local
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park

By Alex Cano
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo has over 200 years of history, and a local group, Torres Paranormal Investigations has been visiting some of the oldest areas around town to see what lies beyond what we see.

The paranormal team investigates areas that are prone to unusual activity, such as the Chacon Bat Park.

As they walk through the tracks and the trails, Angel Torres, and his team uses multiple devices to detect anything supernatural.

Their Ovulus device is what allows them to communicate with possible spirits in the area.

As the group ventures into the Chacon area, they continue to have more conversations with the underworld.

While they didn’t get much spirit activity on their tour at the Chacon Bat Park, Torres said that is not always the case.

“We’ve gone to other parks but usually we’ve done it from 10:30 at night to 2:30 in the morning. We’ve heard females talking to us with our equipment, we have seen glowing eyes going up a tree. We have stick figures inside the woods. At night with our SLS camera, go right in front of us. Right in the middle of the woods, where there is nothing there”, said Torres.

The team finishes their investigation, logs their findings, and wraps up for the day.

If you would like to see their investigations, you can click here.

So, whether you’re a believer or skeptic, they welcome any questions.

The last part the series will air next Sunday Oct. 30.

If you would like to see part one, click here.

