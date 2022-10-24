Shop Local
LISD invites parents to talk about dyslexia

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo school district wants to learn about some of the concerns parents have.

In an effort to bridge the gap, LISD held its Coffee with a Principal event on Monday at Sanchez Ochoa Elementary.

It’s not your typical chit-chat with coffee, Principal Rosalba Martinez welcomed parents, so that she could get a chance to connect with them.

“This is the best opportunity for them to come in. We give them an hour just dedicated to parents. Like, what questions do you have? What concerns do you have?”, said Martinez.

Local parent Maria Ortiz said she never misses the meetings and encourages others to join in on the conversation.

Ortiz said it’s sad because the school has a lot of students but not many parents attend the sessions.

Maria said she didn’t want to miss this meeting since it dealt with the topic of dyslexia, a condition her son lives with.

Principal Martinez said the next meeting will touch on Title One which will provide funding for Sanchez Ochoa Elementary.

“We talk to the parents about: where does that money go? What’s the part for staff? How are the programs that we use with federal funding?”, said Martinez.

Overall, Martinez said these meetings help the school fix issues that they may not even be aware of.

For example, during the meeting, a parent addressed an issue relating to her child’s homework.

Martinez said the teacher was trying to put two assignments on one page which caused the print to come out very small, which is something she says is easy to resolve.

In the end, the district wants more parents to attend the coffee chats to continue to bridge the gab and inform the district what their students need.

Parents can find the topics and schedules for these meetings through the district and schools’ newsletters.

Parents can also schedule one-on one-meetings with the school for more information.

