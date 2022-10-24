Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Man accused of breaking into home while resident and child were sleeping

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted the resident and his child.

Laredo Police arrested Alex Magaña, 19, and charged him with injury to a child, burglary, and evading arrest.

The incident was reported on Friday, Oct. 21 when officers were called out to the 1800 block of Dryden Avenue for an assault in progress.

The victim stated that Magaña entered his home without his consent and assaulted him and his child while they were sleeping.

Officers arrived on scene and immediately detained a man identified as Magaña.

During the arrest, Magaña attempted to flee but he was caught a short while later.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Torres Paranormal group investigates city park
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park
Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery
Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery
18-year-old Angel Montemayor III
Man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Herd of zombies invade Laredo park
Herd of walkers invade North Central Park

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Rocky Mountain Air brings Sunshine, Dry Air Tuesday
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Laredo Fire Department and LC sign MOU for new fire science program
Laredo Fire Department and LC sign MOU for new fire science program
File photo: Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storms